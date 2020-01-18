ARIES (March 21-April 19). All of the elements of the zodiac work together. The Earth isn’t possible without water, air and fire. You’ll seek diverse alliances, and together you’ll create what none could conceive of alone.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The beginnings of a relationship are like starting out on a winter morning walk. Give it a few laps to see if internal temperatures adjust to make for a pleasantly invigorating experience.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People will go to great lengths to avoid an ego bruise, but there’s a great opportunity in this sort of pain for those who risk it. Never was there a more conducive circumstance to quickly and beautifully fine-tune one’s image.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Many have lost their balance lunging for the brass ring. The energy of anticipation can go awry and must be carefully managed. Too much excitement can spoil the deal. Step away, distract yourself, calm down, come back.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Sometimes you like finding out what people know that you don’t because it’s interesting. But right now, it’s much more than that. There’s money riding on the question. Ask outright.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You could take the win, but is it worth it at this point? If the victory comes at someone else’s expense, you’ll always be looking over your shoulder, waiting for things to catch up with you when the tides inevitably turn.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There is no one person who can relate to you in every way. Some have sensitivity, others finesse, others a way of making you feel like a star. When you don’t expect anyone to deliver on all levels, you enjoy what each does well.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You are not this one emotion you are having. However pleasant or uncomfortable it may be, it’s a feeling you’re having and not an integral part of your identity. There’s peace in tugging these things apart.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Respect is the bedrock of good relationships; it makes things easier, allowing you to give and receive the benefit of the doubt when things don’t go to plan.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Though you can’t totally know another person’s pain or joy, something deep in you resonates with a taste of it to help you understand, empathize and react in a way that makes everyone feel less alone.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It’s easy to focus on the relationships that bring you dividends. There’s also something essential you get from tending to relationships that seem right now to be deficits. Time will tell.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Constraints serve to intensify your wanderlust. If someone tells you that you can’t, it only strengthens your will to prove them wrong. Whatever has been bottled up will now pop out, pressurized.
