ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your mind does funny things, mostly habitual. To think on purpose is to reject a lot of what your mind throws into the mix. Just because you happen to think something doesn’t mean you should believe it.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Make a note of the date and your ideas because you will be struck with notions that, if expressed, wouldn’t win a popularity contest right now. But in about five years, everyone will know this thinking is spot on.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What you learned in school wasn’t gospel. It was a group of opinions gathered together by people with varying degrees of expertise on the subject. Seize the chance to go see for yourself.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You are being constantly cued to ask the next question, take the next step, buy the next thing. It will be refreshing to interact with things that are so complete as they are that “next,” if it exists, is irrelevant.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Not all thoughts are built alike. Some are straight as arrows; others are so loopy by nature they may as well be Hula-Hoops, and you’ll circulate accordingly. Think twice before you pick that kind up.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ve a gift for recognizing what people want. Sometimes you see what they want even before they themselves realize it. You can use this talent for fun and profit.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Relationships have blissful turns, peaceful passages and rocky stretches. The best motto when things get tense: “Fewer words, more time.” Silence makes healers out of the hours.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Of all the things to be loyal to — and there is so much around that is worthy of your allegiance — one thing that can go without your devotion is your own suffering. You’ve put in your time. Let it go.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Author Sylvia Boorstein said that anger wrinkles the mind. “If you want to think clearly, you can’t be mad at anything.” Clarity will be essential to take advantage of the big things coming up for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). A person who is bathing isn’t necessarily aquatic. A person who is eating a vegetable isn’t necessarily a vegan. Who you are is not always who you’re being in the moment. Loosen up on self-judgment.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People will tell you what they want. This isn’t what they really want. They are confused, and it’s certainly not what they need. With a radical amount of empathy, you’ll listen through to the truth and deliver like no other.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When atop a slippery slide, there is no deciding to wind up at the bottom. The bottom is an inevitability. Any move you make will get you there. Recognize which situations fit the bill, and avoid.
