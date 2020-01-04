ARIES (March 21-April 19). Do you. What they want from you and what you want to give may not exactly match up now, but as you keep doing your thing, they’ll learn to expect and want what you most prefer to deliver.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Why did you start this endeavor in the first place? It’s interesting to note now that you are a million emotional miles from those early impulses, which had to do with impressing a certain someone...
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Be glad you recognize your own faults. People with faults can always improve, whereas the arrogant who believe they have none will more likely go spiraling into evermore complicated delusions.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Before you waste any time longing for what was, consider whether it really was or not. It’s human nature to give the past a sentimental spin. Why not make things more actionable and stand in the present instead?
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Who gets to draw the line? The game makers, the city planners, the artists, the fighters, and you. Don’t let other people do it for you today, as only you know where your true boundaries lie.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Nothing is falling apart here; nothing is broken. Don’t rush, raise your voice or endeavor heroics as all of that is a waste of energy. Things don’t need to be saved, just managed.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Experience is tricky. You feel like you have control over it some days and other days it feels like life is happening to you or even in spite of you. Remaining in your power has to do with taking the right amount of responsibility.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). What’s coming up is quite fantastic, although there’s not even a moment to waste in anticipating it as many loose ends still need to be tied. Wrap up the old project and ship it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Once upon a time, you wanted this exact scenario and now you’re onto dreaming forward. The best part of the day will be the part where you pause to acknowledge what you have and want it anew.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Things get easier for a multitude of reasons including but not limited to: People learn your wants. You adjust your expectations. You’re stronger. Tasks get simplified. You extract more pleasure from this.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The psychological term “projection” is used to describe a defense in which unwanted feelings are displaced onto another person so that they appear as an external threat. It’s always solved by changing the film within.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). We assume people are like us when, in fact, each of us has different talents and capability levels within those talents. It will be a joy to stop, observe and assess how wondrously diverse the people around you really are.
