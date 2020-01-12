ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ve encountered enough mystery in your lifetime to give you a sizable appetite for the thrill of discovery. Today’s adventure into the unknown requires work and will satisfy you in measure.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). What will be your anchor when the waves kick up? Likely, it’s a go-to thought, a sustaining habit or a solid person. Add to your arsenal. You’ll feel confident and take risks when you have many stabilizers at your disposal.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Don’t count on willpower as fuel to do what you want to do. Willpower runs out and then you are miserable or just give up. But with stronger and better motivators behind your actions, you don’t need willpower.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). What feels good is often not the same as what is good. That’s why, when those two categories do happen to align (as they will today), it’s an event to celebrate, no matter how tiny it may be.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Find a way to love the hard things. People who do difficult things are heroes and champions. Instead of fearing difficulty, welcome the challenge of becoming heroic.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll be wise to give serious attention to the efficiency aspect of what you do today. Cut out the superfluous and add everything to what’s sure to pay you back. Get lean and mean.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You don’t have to struggle and stress over wanting things. Even if you want them way too much, it’s OK. You can embrace desire and include it as part of what you’re aware of in the situation without letting it rule you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll find yourself at a loss as to how to solve the problem. Ask “why?” five times deep. (i.e.: “Why am I on edge?” Because I didn’t get enough sleep. “Why didn’t I get enough sleep?” Go three more in, and you’ll be at the root.)
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Every experience is potentially useful, though that’s not always the point. “Use” implies action, and a lot of the best things will come to you through inaction — radical acceptance of your being and of the moment.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Nothing is a waste of time when you’re willing to either take the lesson or take the win. Mistakes make you smarter. They also make you more compassionate and able to connect, empathize with and lead others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You are so used to your own gifts that you may see them as unremarkable. Not so. Just as you are in awe of people who have a talent that you do not possess, others are awed by you for the same reason.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Oppose your insecurity. If you feel small, sing out loud. If you lose hope, double down on devotion. If you get tired, do twice as much. Go through the motions. It will soon be real.
