ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you feel like the world is yours, it is. The reason you don’t feel this way all of the time is that you have a conscience that disallows you from missing out on the most important thing a human can do, which is to grow.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). To give up on a relationship just because it’s problematic would be a missed opportunity. No connection is ideal. What makes a bond great is people willing to find a way to make it work.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The hardest people to read are the ones who offer you nothing to read. They aren’t talking or emoting. They may be distant or not there at all. This won’t be a problem for you. You’ll intuit the way.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re willing to do whatever work it takes to get the job done, but you’re not willing to toil indiscriminately. This is why it’s essential to have a trusted and knowledgeable leader.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are few things in life more useful than a fun outlook. No one can be fun all of the time, but being fun when it matters brings all kinds of good luck. Today, it mostly comes from relaxing, staying playful and sticking with the moment.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You know how to take care of yourself, but you don’t always do it. Well, that’s going to have to change. It’s not just about you, you know. Your loved ones are also better off when you’re operating at the top of your game.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Honesty goes really well with charm. Without charm, the truth can be too painful to do any good. Also, note that there are those who think they are being honest, but instead they are being thuggishly opinionated.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Just because you are a certain age, race and socioeconomic standing doesn’t mean your appeal stops with that same demographic. Diversity is the magic of the human race; never forget that.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Because you are genuinely interested in others, where they are coming from, their stories and what they know, you don’t worry about how it all applies to you until much much later. First, you just listen.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Do you get the sense that there’s a culture of caring building all around you? Yes, this comes from you, as you notice the needs and contributions of others and mention what you see.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). In art — all art, including the art of relationships and the art of life — the choice of material matters but not nearly as much as the way you put it all together. It’s the how not the what.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Some jobs take but seconds to complete, and yet they’re still a bother when you’re this focused on what really matters to you. Rough edges? That’s life. You can clean them up later.
