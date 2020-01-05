ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you had to boil the day’s focus down to four words it would be along the lines of: Fix stuff about money. What’s getting in the way, mostly, are your feelings about what you deserve or what’s possible.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your mind, when left to its own devises, can be like a tired toddler throwing tantrums. Lead yourself. Any way that you can promote positive emotions and language will be a very welcome assertion into the mental landscape.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If you eliminate energy drag, positive things will have a chance to resonate faster and more powerfully. So what can you cut out? What’s taking up more space than it’s worth?
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Books will teach you lessons that others have learned. That works just fine, but it’s no shortcut. The lessons that really matter are the ones you learn through your own experience.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Money flows toward stability and away from instability. Another way to state it is that money flows toward trust. You’ll get evidence that trust is building. This takes time.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll look at all sides of an issue and tap into the way other people are experiencing it, too. This only adds to your awareness and helps you make even better decisions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Sociability requires resonance. You cannot be aware of others if you’re not aware of yourself. There’s much to gain by being generally aware and observant.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). People disrupt and distract you, but only if you let them. You have to hook into a thing for it to be a distraction. Consider your part in it. With awareness, you can flow your attention to where you most want it to go.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You don’t need to change what you do. It’s hard that way. What are you assuming? What are you thinking? These might be easier places to start to change.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The experience of another person is an impossible thing to have but an admirable thing to try to have. A little of it will sink in for your efforts.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It’s one of those quick-slow-slow days. Rhythms will be established. Be aware of what speed is needed. Look for the patterns. What’s involved here is the art of shifting gears.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). A congratulatory action is in order. Put your hand up, and let the universe high-five you back. The long and the short of it? This triumph is all yours.
