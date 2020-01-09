ARIES (March 21-April 19). A project frustrates. It’s because you’re looking at the minor aspects when what you need is a broad perspective. Get away from your work for a while, and then you’ll come back with an idea.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People will try to rush you along. Unless you’re merging onto a freeway or traffic circle, there is no reason to let anyone else’s sense of timing influence your impeccable flow.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Sales! That’s where your talent lies today. Whether it’s selling something as simple as a social plan to your friends or as complicated as a hot property to a testy buyer, you’ll be a winner.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). There’s no offering in the entire world that is right for everyone. You’ll objectively figure out why what you’re doing is right for certain people and not others so you can broaden or narrow your appeal according to your goals.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Loving a person for their potential isn’t really love because it’s a rejection of who the person is right now. One way to tell love from its imposters is that love is always happening in the present.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). People who mean well aren’t always helpful, and people who are careless or ill-intended don’t always hurt. Take the feelings out of your choice. The thing to consider strongly now is ability. Who can, and is likely to, deliver?
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Yours will be the action that starts others moving. The most beneficial direction will be one that’s tidy, clean and simple. Tie loose ends and resolve clutter, and loved ones will follow your lead.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). People can feel how much you appreciate them, even when you don’t make a big fuss about it. Public praise isn’t always appropriate, but when it is, all who witness your genuineness and enthusiasm will be motivated by it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You are a role model to people, only you don’t usually notice this, as you’re not overly obsessed with what others are gleaning from your interactions. You’ll notice today though, in the flattery of copycats.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Decisions don’t have to make sense to be good. When you feel you are being guided, it’s a pretty big deal. Have the guts to follow through on your intuition, and you’ll look back with a grateful heart.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Rally behind your people. Right now, they crave your support. In fact, saying nothing will be taken as a slight. Return all emails. You have the power to uplift.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You are trading dysfunctional patterns for routines and habits that better support your well-being. The changes themselves are so small, they are barely perceptible to the outside world right now. Just wait.
