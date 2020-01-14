ARIES (March 21-April 19). To what degree are you responsible for the mistakes of your forebears? And what are you willing to do in the name of rectifying their wrongs? This is the question that subtly guides the day’s patterns.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll be looking for proof that another person’s passions are directed to a somewhat realistic understanding of you as opposed to a projection of their own making.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Most of what wears the costume of urgency is ego (your own or someone else’s) needing external validation. Were you to respond to everything that passes as urgent, you wouldn’t have time to do what’s important.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You can’t put a price tag on thoughtfulness. You’ll exchange something specific that proves you’re tuned in to another person. This goes beyond the realm of commerce and is deeper than courteousness.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). No one is shallow for thinking that appearances matter. Of course they do. We use visual cues to get around, assess situations and know what’s expected. Shallowness is making appearances matter too much.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Everyone is a novice about something. Though innocence must be lost to move to the next realm of awareness, what is gained in the way of awareness, humor, wit, taste, etc. will be a trade that’s more than fair.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Girl Scouts vow to live by the Girl Scout law. Postal workers vow to deliver the mail regardless of weather. And physicians vow to do no harm. Today you’ll be made aware of the vows you live by.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Beware of those who would rather be popular than serve others, or who would rather be famous than great. In a balanced venture, ideally those qualities will emerge together.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). To count the ways in which a certain person doesn’t meet your expectations would only mire you in a joyless thought pattern. Instead, focus on getting your needs met.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You wouldn’t keep wearing a sweater that gives you a rash, and neither should you stay close to people who irritate you. If it can’t be helped, change your analysis of their actions. “Irksome” is but one interpretation.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If anyone keeps you waiting more than 30 minutes today, leave — not out of anger but rather from a desire to communicate your respect for time in general, and your boundaries in particular.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your lifestyle isn’t just about how you eat, where you live, or what you do for work and fun. It’s also a coping style and a way of managing the complexities of society. What about it is working? What isn’t?
