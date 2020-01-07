ARIES (March 21-April 19). Perspective is impermanent. You want it to change fast? Move. That’s the quickest way. Time — you have to wait for. Colors — you have to impose with a lens. Want to keep a perspective as long as possible? Stand still.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You like yourself better around certain people. There’s a reason for it, though one you may not be consciously aware of yet. What if you made it a rule that you only pursue relationships with people you feel good around?
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your attention needs are versatile. You can operate beautifully as a self-contained business of one, and you can also be a cog in the wheel of a large organization. You’ll do both before the day is done.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You don’t have to do anything. All the things you feel you’re being forced to do are actually quite optional. All the things you tell yourself you must do are also optional. Take the pressure off. See your options.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). As the sign that rules the heart, Leos connect in a network of hearts and send love through invisible cords that extend throughout humanity. Healing is taking place between friends and strangers.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Babies of all ages throw tantrums when they don’t get what they want. Your mature way is more fun and creative, and that’s why you’ll choose it. You’ll keep your wits about you and look for new opportunities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). A person who is very concerned about pleasing another will have a hard time establishing a unique and independent voice and view. Forget the rest for a minute. Do a deep dive into your own perspective.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The prevalent “cult of the individual” values self-reliance in an essentially eusocial species; it’s easy to see the clash. Today’s problems melt away as you see yourself as interdependent instead of isolated.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You don’t have to sacrifice anything as an incentive for love to stay with you. It doesn’t work like that and neither should your professional life, family relationships or friendships.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Keep looking for an excellent fit for what it is you want to do. You don’t have to already be doing your side perfectly. The right team members will help to figure out the vision along the way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Part of learning how to be happy is learning about unhappiness. When the joy is cut off, it’s a chance to see why and make a plan of action for keeping it flowing.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Healthy relationships are good for other healthy relationships. The positivity you generate with one person spills over to your relationship with another. Quality exchanges only add value all around.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.