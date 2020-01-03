ARIES (March 21-April 19). The first step to staying inside your own rules and feeling confident in your integrity is to consciously define and outline your plan for yourself on the daily.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The attitude of the day will establish a mood that carries through with a great momentum that might be difficult to interrupt. So it will be important to take a moment to set things right early on.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Strength is developed through repetition that you make happen. Training isn’t like real life, but it does build strength that will translate into real-life situations and sustain you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Healthy relationships often go unadvertised, as they are a private matter, reflected in the confidence of the two people involved not the hundreds of Facebook friends on the sidelines.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Maybe you don’t need to forgive yourself so much as learn more about yourself. You expected something different than what you actually wanted to do in the moment. It’s nothing more or less than good information to know.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You learn to steal the moments of grace and execute loveliness wherever you can. Down deep you understand that life will always be complicated so the moment to take it in, or give it away, is always now and now and now.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Kindness is better than coolness, but you’ve always known that. What may surprise you is that it’s trending so strongly today along with the preference of happiness and integrity over conformity.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You express your fearlessness differently these days. You’re unconcerned with appearing powerful or right, or proving yourself in any way. Fearlessness allows for vulnerability.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’re trying things, striving, acting, doing something new. Mistakes are the normal and natural outcropping of this. Mistakes are what successful people make more of than anyone else.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You can’t always choose everyone you’re going to be around. People come with other people. Luckily, one good egg will often be delivered with a dozen similarly good eggs.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Stress is helpful but only in small doses. Recognize when you’ve been overdosed by your own vigilant mind, and put in an order for a lesser prescription of worry.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Not all exercise is created equal. There are exercises that energize you, calm you, build you and purify you. It’s the same with food and work and relationships. Choose thoughtfully.
