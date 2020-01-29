ARIES (March 21-April 19). “This is not as advertised!” you’ll think, especially in the case of people. They cannot be blamed for presenting themselves less than accurately. Very few people are experts on the subject of who they are.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll feel good about the work you do, not because it might end in achievement or bring you glory at some point, but because you’re proud of what you contribute over the long, unheralded journey.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It will feel like there are too many variables out of your control to make a goal of any particular trajectory. But you can control your attitude, and that’s where you’ll focus to tremendous effect.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You have no problem distinguishing fact from fiction. They can hook up a lie detector if they want, but your internal detector surpasses the need. You don’t want to believe; you want to know.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The magic of checklists is acknowledged in almost every profession one can think of — aerospace, medicine, sports. Checklists are a fact of life. Acknowledge this in your life, too.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Ideas come with the dawn of day and stay till the sun rises higher. Record them or they get lost in the whirlwind of daily life. Work will bring weird luck.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Just as babies have the instinct to walk, you have the propensity to grow past the emotional limitations of the past. There is a higher plane of feeling, and all you have to do is stand up and get a sense of it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll have no idea which constraints are real until you try to get free of them. Struggle slightly and loose knots fall apart and fake chains crack and crumble like Styrofoam.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Life never promised you it would be exciting, and yet appetites get formed. The urge to make trouble overwhelms. Trouble is, after all, an irresistible draw of human nature.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Are you getting some wise ideas? Stars align to zap you with ideas of the heart that encompass much. This wisdom beyond your years is a gift that will come in handy with many people seeking advice from you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You often see something that needs doing and feel compelled to help even though you don’t particularly want to. Wanting to or not wanting to do things can be one of the most irrelevant aspects of being a good person.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). If you say “no” almost all of the time, you’re right in line with what’s appropriate for the average human on a typical day. If you say “no” a little more often, you’re showing taste. “Yes” more often and you’re showing vitality.
