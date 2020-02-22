ARIES (March 21-April 19). Grace is as difficult as any other heavy lifting. No need to pump iron or drag a tire to get strong. It looks so much cooler to do something ordinary with great strength and poise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Fantastic gifts don’t always come wrapped in pretty paper with a bow on top. To know you’re getting something good even when the indicators are mixed — this is the art and talent you’ll have today.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You can turn a person off by meeting them in that headstrong “I’m a lot and SO interested in you” way. Since you’re being bothered and feeling experimental, you may as well give the strategy a try.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Questions can be kind or they can be invasive. You know what to answer and what to avoid. More importantly, you know what to ask to open doors.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The minute you feel pressure, you know that you have power. Otherwise, why would they have to assert themselves like this? Step back. Accept pressure from no one.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Before you go to the store or sign up for a class or throw money at the situation, consider that maybe what’s needed is another way of thinking about what’s going on here. How else can you see it?
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Take it slow and calm. Your safety and well-being are your No. 1 priority. Don’t let the excitement of new responsibilities, people and circumstances overshadow that.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Every stage and room of life is different. What plays well on one doesn’t look so great on another. There are matters of scale and light to consider. Get help setting things up. Another eye on the thing won’t be a bad idea.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There are things you have but no longer need and other things you need but you don’t have. It’s time to get rid of the excess to make room for the new.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Casual situations will suit you, and you’ll appreciate how you can discover and be yourself without the pressure of needing to pretend or perform.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Though some will protest, you don’t owe anyone your attention. Beautiful things happen when you give your attention only as you want to give it, without obligation or guilt.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). As beautiful, ornate or gilded as a room may be, if you can’t get out when you want to, it’s still a cage. It’s a day to test and protect your freedom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.