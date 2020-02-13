ARIES (March 21-April 19). Expectation determines satisfaction. But if you’ve never done a thing, how do you know what to expect? Having an open mind that’s not too attached to any outcome takes maturity. Mature people have more fun!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your creativity isn’t so much about what you’re able to come up with on your own, rather it’s the connections you make between things, what you choose and how you bring them together. Does that take the pressure off?
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Don’t worry about being authentic. It could be argued that it’s not really “a thing” anyway. If not you, who else could you possibly be? Focus on being useful to those around you and your soul essence will naturally shine.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The popular belief that habits take 21 days to establish has since been proven incorrect by social scientists who agree it takes much longer. The one you’re trying to form will be worth the persistence. Also, it will get easier.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are certain loops of activity that bring you comfort, solace and a sense of being healthfully at home. Then there are the deadly boring loops you’d best interrupt right now, and much is aligning to help you with that.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You care enough to do the work, but you don’t know which work to do. You’re not sure which moves would be effective and neither do you know the order to put them in. Get instruction, even if you have to pay for it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Whoever gave you the idea that change should be easy and fun was perhaps trying to sell you something. Change will be a mixed bag. Relax. It’s better when you expect the work without dreading it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re a creative person trying to communicate about a need that goes beyond what words, images, music, tastes or anything you’ve experienced could possibly fulfill. This soul ache will be the source of much beauty.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It feels good to deliver something that people want. You weren’t always able to assess what this might be. Acknowledge the fact you’ve tapped into something. This is just the beginning.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Black and white thinking may be useful in a few situations. But for 99% of this nuanced and colorful life, “always,” “never” and other sweeping generalities simply are not going to serve you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Big, buttery biscuits have their time and place. However, today you’ll take your indulgences in a different form, perhaps luxuriating in scrumptious, savory words or media that lands in the sweet spot of your appetite for drama.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). A drop of ink can discolor the whole glass of water, but it won’t do much to the ocean or the lake for that matter — even the bathtub will be fine. Just add some bubbles, think bigger and avoid people with outdated pens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.