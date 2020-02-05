ARIES (March 21-April 19). It’s much easier to hit those milestones when you’re aiming for them. Are you clear about what and where they are? Also, touching a milestone should always be followed up with a celebration, however small.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Every so often, it’s important to remind yourself that you really don’t have to do anything. What do you want to do? Do that. Or, at the very least, find something to want in the things that must be done.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You get a charge from being of help. The best help you can give is the teaching kind, but that usually comes after the showing kind. Show three times. After that, it’s teaching that’s needed, not doing it for them.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Small, consistent steps are not just as important as the big leaps. They are much, much more important. Big leaps don’t show you everything between point A and point B.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). No one really ever has control over a relationship, at least not in a lasting way. Total control would defy the very point and nature of relationships. Can you find a way to enjoy the uncertainty that is the very essence of sharing?
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Sometimes knowing that you have to take action inhibits you from dreaming as big as you could. So don’t demand action of yourself. Let yourself think and dream freely. Defy the mental limits.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You will embody the spirit of Calliope today, the muse with a beautiful voice, an arbiter of disputes carrying a giant writing tablet everywhere. You’ll be the one to sort things out as only you can do.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Maybe there is greatness to believe in and maybe there is nothing at all. Either way, we cannot go forward without faith. Faithlessness fills the body with paralyzing fear. Believing opens and fills hearts with the energy to move.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You have a few performance goals you’d like to meet, though meeting them will bring no joy unless you also have the intention to absorb the lessons and experiences along the way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Keeping things in their proper scale when others don’t is a talent. You do this well. They need you to be an example and to lead the way with that calm, reasonable dignity for which you’re famous.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Though you’re impressed and inspired by people with noble qualities and fine dispositions, it’s also important to be with comfortable people who make you feel like you’re accepted and you belong.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There’s no need to condemn or elevate anyone today, so forgo both the pressures (and for some, the pleasures) of judgment. Wrongdoers will self-punish; right-doers will self-reward.
