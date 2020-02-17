ARIES (March 21-April 19). This day, this opportunity, is one to be played with. The experimental approach will open up your world for a different kind of tomorrow than you'd have if you never took a chance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There are no dead ends on this journey, though there are some roads that don't continue on pavement. You have to get out and be on foot, which will be both more work and more fun.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Self-improvement step? Try this easy one: Stop saying you "have to" do things. When you say you "get to" or "want to" or "choose to" you'll feel more empowered and excited.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll be thinking about temperature today -- not just the one outside but the one in you and the one in the heart of everyone you meet. The essence of humanity is warmth.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Children take for granted everything up to the point of their existence, and this is how it should be. An appreciation would be nice, but it's not what's necessary to forward the movement.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). This is a time to limit your exposure. Think of yourself as a brilliant torch. While you give your light, you also burn it away. Show yourself less and be more esteemed.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Of course, it's an entitled and inherently privileged point of view, but it does seem like, at times, there is nothing good out there to enjoy. Pleasure will be had by going through the old stuff again.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You don't have to be in a hurry to see the benefit of cutting to the quick. Honesty is the direct route to what's next. Speak your mind and set the stage for future communication.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It takes courage to deal head-on with the problem that's been plaguing you, and, good news, you have plenty of courage today to donate to the cause.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). What can you take away that leaves you still appreciating the essence of what was? Brevity won't be the first choice. It's an efficiency and an elegance that's found after the realization of what's essential.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). We live in an age when it's unlikely you'll be looted by actual pirates. The real pirates will be subtle distractions that steal your hours and give precious little back. On guard!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When you are in wonderment over an experience, it's usually because you've not done a thing like it. But today, you'll wonder about a thing you've done hundreds of times. You've changed, and so has your perspective.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.