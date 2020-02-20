ARIES (March 21-April 19). None will question your ability to lead. The thing is that you’re not yet sure about where, why and how you want them to go. Get clear on that and the expedition will be a given.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There’s a mystery to solve, and you’ll love getting to the bottom of it. You’re equipped with all the right tools for the job, namely diplomacy and curiosity.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ve a solid feel for one part of a deal, and then there are other parts in which you’re not so sure-footed. With study and repetition, you will master every aspect of the interaction. Keep at it.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Remember the time reality was better than your dreams? It happens rarely, but that’s only because of the amazing breadth of your imagination. Rest assured, it will happen again. You’re due.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you can’t find what you need, what does it matter if it’s inside of you or outside of you? The point is that it’s not in your hand. There’s someone who can help you with this. Start asking around.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You think you know what enough love is, but you’re already loved so much more than that. You are loved beyond what you could measure. What will you get busy on, knowing that love is already covered?
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll be dealing with people who are great in different ways. It makes no sense to value one way more than another. Assume there is merit across the board and look for ways to bring people together.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You see the problem that is standing in your way but what you might not see is that this problem is the way. Right now it looks like an obstacle instead of the grand opportunity it really is.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Being an excellent team member is a useful skill and one you should be quite proud of now. What you accomplish in the group will be more satisfying and meaningful than what you accomplish alone.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Joy is not something to guard or hoard, rather it’s something to participate in. This joy you feel is not your own. It belongs to the larger body of joy, as ocean spray belongs to the ocean.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It takes the same amount of energy to do a very positive thing as it does to do a very negative thing. People generally do the thing that is most readily available to the moment.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Just because yours is a spiritual sign doesn’t mean you’re always inclined to meditate, pray and the like. Practical action can do just as much to put you in a beautiful mindset and expand your spirit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.