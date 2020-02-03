ARIES (March 21-April 19). Though you may do your best work under the pressure of people watching, it is important to work alone, too. Solo repetition is how your muscles (including emotional and intellectual muscles) get their memory. Practice!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You thought you knew what you wanted out of life, and that framework was right for then. Things are different now. Ask yourself some questions today aimed at figuring out what is going to serve you best in the next 10 weeks.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). "My job is keeping faces clean, and nobody knows de stubble I've seen." -- Burma-Shave advertisement, circa 1950. Relatedly, your job will revolve around keeping faces clean, or saving them, and you'll be mighty good at it.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Emotions drive thoughts as much as thoughts drive emotions. You can chip away at this from both sides. Decide to feel better, smile, sing a little, hug yourself. Also, tell yourself you're doing mighty fine, because you are.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). To prioritize current wants in such a way that they infringe on tomorrow's happiness -- that's the stuff of child's play. Maturity offers the sort of well-rounded focus that keeps you from stealing from future you for a little pleasure now.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The look of things matters to you. This isn't shallowness; in fact, it couldn't be further from it. The visual is a communication, and you care enough to make sure it's communicating the right thing.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It feels like you don't have time to do the regiment you want to do, but the bottom line is exercise gives you more energy than it takes. It's a keystone habit that holds you in good stead. Move and be happy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Ideally, you believe in your ability to permanently solve the problem, even if it's a deeply engrained habit. If you don't believe, that's fine. Just act as though you do believe and one day you will.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). What allows you to be your best self? A fair amount of structure and a solid routine. Being in control of one sector of life gives you the confidence to learn, grow and take risks in other sectors.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You get to choose what to believe. Some thoughts are trash drifting in with the tide. Some thoughts have been deliberately assembled and secured to form lighthouses of the mind. Some thoughts are destiny.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The funny part about a revolution is that sometimes you don't know you're in one. It's like standing in a wave current and feeling that first tug: gentle enough, and yet, it's already too late.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Movements are not always progress. As it is in dance, movements can just as easily take the body back to an earlier position. In fact, a good dance will do this, as patterns are a key element in organization.
