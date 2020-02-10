ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your life, which you feel should be familiar to you by now, tears off from the form, sprinting, darting, circling back to offer you a choice: Either get back in step or see it so vividly that you couldn't possibly.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There's nothing more powerful than loving a person who is not behaving in a way you'd prefer. The true test of a relationship and of individual character is the ability to set aside selfish interests to do the right thing in the moment.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You decide what to focus on, and this choice takes care of hundreds of other choices. Magic happens when you center yourself on the people, activities and environments that are most aligned with what you want.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). If you judged it wrong, don't worry. There really is no better way to get better at life. Clear thinking is a product of judging things wrong time and again, realizing the error and trying to assess it another way.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Most people fear loss more than they desire gain, and this is why they play it safe. Having very little to lose is an excellent position and the one that produces the most exciting risk-taking.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You remember what happened when emotions ran high, because intense emotions are like super glue for the pictures we add to the scrapbook of the mind. It's really hard to remember things you don't care about.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Opinions change all the time in an environment in which there's not a lot of ego, identity or punishment wrapped up in the consequences of change. Relatedly, it will be easier to influence people one on one.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). While you prefer the meaning of things to be straightforward, as it makes your decisions easier, there is opportunity in ambiguity, which requires more concentration and more heart, and brings commensurate reward.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The day's gifts will need to be unwrapped. (Many will walk past, leaving them on the table. Incuriousness is a shame.) Excellent questions are like deft fingers peeling away at what's covering a surprise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Nothing triggers obsessive thoughts quite as effectively as unrequited feelings. The extension of energy left unmet is like an open drain into which feelings can flow, endlessly wasting.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). This relationship has dynamics, some parts that feel so much better to you than others. It may help you to realize the pattern and recognize it as a larger set of emotions that will be cycled through.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You walk your talk and are really good at knowing who else out there can be trusted. The tricky part is the gray area of new territory. People are experimenting. It could go either way. The question is: Can you afford the risk?
