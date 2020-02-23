ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’re trying to get at the truth, some kind of understanding, an insight into the motives of others. You can learn from those who argue with you. It’s much harder to learn from those who dodge your questions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The best things in life — shifting clouds, opening flowers, children’s faces — are as familiar and comfortable as what’s always been, yet wondrous because they haven’t really and never will be this way again.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’re willing to work, and so you will get there. The trick now is keeping to the course. Faith helps and so will the reminders about why you embarked on this journey in the first place.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re going to do things in the order that feels right to you, and that is the best order possible. Things don’t have to make sense to be correct. Don’t waste time explaining, arguing or doubting yourself.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The opening gambit is usually fun, filled with hope and promises. Things become less interesting after that. So in the case that the beginning isn’t great, don’t stick around for the sagging middle. On to the next!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). To put in the time without putting in the heart is waste; the reverse is equally wasteful. You’ll do a self-assessment in the name of efficiency. Action that fortifies you — that’s the goal.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Resentments are like submarines, invisible from the surface until they unexpectedly torpedo the interaction. If aimed well, they can blow a relationship to smithereens. Check in with yourself. How do you really feel?
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Though you’re not one to flatter falsely, you also recognize the value of helping someone feel comfortable and accepted. Warm up the interaction with a compliment or two, which you’ll execute beautifully.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Sometimes things strike your curiosity and other times you have to go and put yourself in the strike line. Once you do that, life becomes so much more exciting.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Every tribe has an indigenous language and culture. You’re learning the rules of a new group. You’ll watch and learn, taking small risks, asserting yourself only when you know you have something to add.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Though in reality help and options are there for you, you still feel there’s something you must do on your own. Trust that instinct. Perhaps you are sensing that the cost of “free” help may be expensive.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Time will reveal the difference between a beneficial and a detrimental distraction. What’s good for one era of life brings little benefit to another era. You’ll intuitively find the right thing to chase at the right time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.