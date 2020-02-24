ARIES (March 21-April 19). You express yourself without worrying whether the other person approves of or agrees with you. This is true confidence. Continue in this manner the entire day and you will, by day's end, have a handful of new fans.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You have many potential futures, and whichever you choose, destiny will have a hand in it, too. (It's why many possible routes wind up at the same party on the same night.) Just pick one and enjoy your choice.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You love a good challenge. So why is it so hard to believe that others do as well? Turn things into a game, and invite people to play. If you happen to benefit from their efforts, then it's a double win.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Saying yes when you want to say no doesn't have to cause resentment. Chalk it up to experience and heart. If you only did things that seemed like things you'd do, you'd be a very limited person indeed.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You've been wronged. Holding onto this won't teach the other person a thing. It won't, in fact, diminish their life in any way. But it will wreak havoc on your own. Let it go.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Structure is proof of a higher thought process, and there's nobility in its execution. What you need is a plan -- better yet, a system you can follow repeatedly and that works every time.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Many will get out of an obligation the same way they got into it, with a polite lie. To avoid landing in such a position, steer conversations toward the things of true interest and add a dash more honesty than is comfortable.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You are right to suspect anyone working too hard for your approval or trust. You, like other trustworthy people, don't give a lot of thought to the matter because you've nothing to hide and only good intentions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Jellyfish don't have brains, technically speaking, though their neural networks have intelligently kept the species alive for 500 million years. Likewise, you'll execute much brilliance today without thinking.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Maybe you believe you must succeed in a task, and that's a motivating thought. Just keep an open mind as to what success looks like. Success has a habit of changing costumes for the second act.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Security-seekers want you to believe the contracts of life are ironclad when in reality life is a constant negotiation. Things change moment to moment. There's a way to keep your commitments without being trapped by them.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). This is how it's always been -- strife out there, complications in here and varying degrees of turmoil in the middle. Your acknowledgment of the normalcy of this state will help you make good decisions calmly.
