ARIES (March 21-April 19). No one is better or cooler than anyone else. However, those who have taken more risks in a shorter amount of time will certainly come off as heroes. Worship cautiously.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll be like a tree rooted in the earth that is the element of your sign. You’ll stay grounded and grow incrementally, defying timelines. And you’ll let go of and regrow your “leaf” equivalents in due time.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). To run your whole life on adrenaline is not a sustainable model. It won’t work in the long term. Though, certainly, the adrenaline challenges you set up in the short run will be a burst to get you to the goal.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). People do well-intended and super embarrassing things in the name of peer-pressure, connection and fitting in. You’ll be an observer in this today, resisting participation, as you should in this case.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The energy that goes into making an impression will be well spent. It’s not because you’ll make the intended impression; rather, it’s that you’ll learn something about yourself, what matters to you and how much.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Diversity makes groups strong. This is true for your friend group as well. A mix of people with different strengths will add to your life, whereas a group that is too much of one thing won’t have the spark.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re an original. Saying the lines that others have said, sticking to the script, using the cliches, well, that gets old fast. It’s invigorating to express your uniqueness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your best is good enough. Your pie wins the contest, and your special sauce garners worldwide intrigue. This is the stuff of fantasies and diary entries, so make sure you put the events and potential events of the day into both.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The sparkling parts of life are the in-between moments when you have nothing to gain, nothing to lose and nothing to tally in general. What’s most valuable is unquantifiable.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The correct next move is often not to the right or left or even straight ahead. The best move might be no move at all. To stand there until the world shifts is a real test of patience that will pay off.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The self-help gurus insist it: In every moment, we have a choice. But many moments go the way of programming. If there are choices, we are unaware. There’s no shame in this; it’s human. Waking up is step one.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Arthritis sufferers know that, though it sounds counterintuitive, moving the parts that don’t want to move will keep you pain-free. Use this as a metaphor for another part of your life.
