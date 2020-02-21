ARIES (March 21-April 19). A feeling of longing and a longing for feeling — these are the human elements behind the meaningful accomplishments of the day. You’ll be on the lookout for this in yourself and others wherever you go.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Before making a choice, make sure that the lineup of options is actually the best you can do. “Constantly choosing the lesser of two evils is still choosing evil.” — Jerry Garcia
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The difference between challenging yourself and forcing things can be subtle. There’s no need to get there faster or show up stronger. Anything that feels pushed is probably wrong.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Once the thing you love gets popular, you’ll have less access to it. Right now, it’s pretty wonderful to love something that others don’t get yet. It allows you the chance to flow appreciation to it openly and without competition.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ve been working hard and the temptation will be to play just as hard. Perhaps “hard” is not going to help matters. What can you do to make both work and play a little easier on yourself?
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your love is not a bubble that will pop when it smacks upon a sharp reality. Your love is made of tougher stuff, a durable elastic not duplicated anywhere else in the universe.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It happens so very rarely, but this is one of those times. Truly, you’ll be better off if you lose your usual diplomacy and get something off your chest. Speak the truth.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Getting out of a stuck place will be about the same no matter what kind of “stuck” it is. Jiggle, jostle and turn. Move until something about the situation changes. Wiggle until you’re free.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When you’re new, you have to work a little harder, smarter and more creatively than the others. There will be a way to defer to the big shots and still be powerful in your own right.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Everyone doesn’t have to know what you’re good at. If you know, that’s enough. The confidence you feel will come through in your posture and your being, no words necessary.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There you go thinking of who you might have been were certain turns not taken. It’s only a helpful flight of fancy if it changes your thought process for the next turn. Otherwise, the best policy is: no regrets.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll give more than they were expecting. You’ll give more than you were expecting. Things just happen in the moment, and it’s in everyone’s best interest.
