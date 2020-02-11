ARIES (March 21-April 19). Let people tell you the things you want to hear, and then let them show you the things you want to see. If only one of these things happens, that’s great — as long as it’s the second one.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You may find yourself keeping an eye on things that don’t even exist. If this is the case and you catch yourself in the act, you can count yourself among some of the best company that ever lived.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You have a place for someone both in your heart and in your life, though the second one takes more intention to work out, as there are logistics involved. But because you care enough, you’ll do it.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The universe is expanding at a rate that few agree on. Maybe this is why the moon never hangs the same way twice, though things feel familiar and comfortably assuring between you and your guardian luminary today.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You may find yourself trying to fight the natural leanings of your thought process. As it goes with taming wild things, consistency matters quite a lot. Better to be low-key and uniform with follow-through than harsh and fickle.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The first time a mistake happens, it’s a learning moment. The second time, maybe it’s the same. But with repetition, at some point it is no longer a mistake; it’s a decision.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You want to be acknowledged in a particular way because that way feels like love, and other ways don’t. Your preference may not be so obvious to you. It’s something to think over, though, because it’s a key to your happiness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). To use tools like social media for one’s own pleasure and amusement is very different from using them for work. The handles and buttons may be the same, but different intentions change everything.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Many claim to love unconditionally, but the test of this comes after conditions have changed. Those wary of making or issuing claims will concentrate fully on providing affection’s proof.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The question that comes to mind, childlike in its reaching naivete yet also rooted in deep ancient mud, is “Why do they get to do that, and why can’t I?” Or, you can try turning it around to “How can I?”
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). No one has time. Some people take time, and then things get done. Your challenge is to get the day organized enough to prioritize those things that matter most to you but that you still haven’t found a way to make habits.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Most of good living centers around attitude. It’s easy to conjure up an excellent vibe when the basics like enough sleep, water and exercise are covered. Doing better with just those three things will make you 25% happier.
