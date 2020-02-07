ARIES (March 21-April 19). The poet Billy Collins insists “you are the bread and the knife” and seems certain “you are not the boots in the corner.” You’ve a sure sense of yourself today and will know immediately whether or not you concur.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Unnecessary drama does nothing to help the situation at hand, but there are those you know who currently don’t know any other way to get the attention they need. Two ways to deal: be patient or be gone.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Feeling like you have something to contribute, you may do so without a thought as to how it might enhance or upset the delicate balance of the thing. Good. Your input is just what’s needed.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Whether it is friends introducing friends or colleagues setting up client appointments, meetings pulled together will be lucky for you. Doors will open where you didn’t even know doors existed.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You like people who are direct, honest, funny and unconcerned whether you like them or not. When this sort drifts into your world, don’t let them go without a follow-up plan. Keepers, these!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Nietzsche suggested that without music, life would be a mistake. Certainly, the right tune will enhance what you’ve got going on today, though the wrong one will help you appreciate the value of silence.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). If a compliment is like honey to the fly, criticism is like vinegar to most creatures, except humans, who put vinegar on things like salads. If taken the right way, criticism and vinegar will enhance what’s already healthy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When given enough time, enough time will be taken. That doesn’t make results any better or worse. Time just won’t be a significant contributing factor to the quality of the day’s products, so you may as well go fast.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It won’t be obvious what’s expected of you. Things like the rules and culture of the group or the needs of the customer have yet to be established. Go in with full awareness and observe to the best of your ability.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Fitting in doesn’t mean losing yourself or changing yourself in any way. It’s more a matter of finding commonalities and ways of serving the situation.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll take a few minutes to learn something about the people around you, preferably something that has zilch to do with the transaction at hand. This is the human touch, which is so badly needed in the robotic world.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The business literature tells you to be systematic and logical in your problem-solving approach, though this may discount the intelligence in you that doesn’t speak the language of logic. Your etheric sense can be trusted.
