ARIES (March 21-April 19). While you can’t exactly bottle up the hilarity of a fit of laughter to savor during some future rainy day when you could use a joyful memory, you can do something pretty close to that with today’s fun.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Small battles will eventually change the big picture. It takes time. When you know it’s right, fight the good fight on whatever level you can. It all contributes; it all matters.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It would be an understatement to say a person is getting to know you. It’s more like this person is discovering you as an explorer would a mysterious, unknown world.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). There are words you choose to say, and words that seem to have chosen you. It will be as though some of your dialogue today locked and loaded itself without your knowing and was just waiting to be triggered.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Certainty is a dangerous thing in relationships. It squeezes out the need to come to a consensus, to work together, to question and communicate a way to the truth. The healthiest and best relationships are riddled with doubt.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Here you go, getting a new look at the human condition in all its damaged perfection. You’ll be amazed and touched by people’s stories, and they will help you understand your own a little better.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It’s not too late to change your mind. It’s certainly an easy thing to do. It only requires that you accept that you can’t know everything, and then you open yourself up to coming to other conclusions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In food, freedom and love, those who have never gone without can’t fully appreciate how precious are these things. It’s why you don’t mind hearing a sad story. The benefit is that it expands your capacity for gratitude.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Others are thinking along similar lines as you but are afraid to speak up about it. Change starts with brave people willing to say true but unpopular things publicly.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Things have gotten out of hand expectation-wise. This is more stress than it’s worth. An adjustment will influence everyone’s experience in a pleasant direction. Bring it down a few notches.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Everywhere you go, people will conform to what you expect of them. The best part is that you don’t even have to put those expectations into words, as most everything will be communicated in other ways.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The best thing you could possibly accomplish today is relaxation. What would it take to position yourself to do only what’s pleasant for you, to avoid sources of work, stress or annoyance and to simply, unthinkingly, be.
