ARIES (March 21-April 19). Though it feels like you shouldn’t or can’t move from a situation, you’re not actually stuck. What holds you here is imaginary, but it may still be a very good reason. Examine your options. Ask for insight from others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re afraid that if you show too much support, enthusiasm or appreciation, people will become satisfied and stop trying to impress you. Perhaps it’s true. But it’s more likely that they will become addicted to your attention.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You can still be an open and honest person without sharing everything with everyone. People can only handle so much. Holding back honors your individuality whilst respecting the value of their time and attention.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ve developed a sense about people. You can tell when they are interacting with a version of you that they’ve created and when they are actually seeing you. It’s knowledge that’s come to you because you were ready for it.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You don’t have all that’s necessary to accomplish what you want, but go forward anyway. You’ll be surprised at the resources you’ll be able to access once this train starts moving down the track.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). How boring life would be if you only took on the tasks you knew you would succeed at. Anyway, today you’re not attracted to the places you’ve already been. You want to see and try new things.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ve lost objectivity. A different person could live inside your daily life and consider the experience a vacation, an adventure, a thrilling challenge or an insurmountable one. Imagining their view will change yours.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Stretching is good for the body and better for the soul. So agree to a task that seems like a sizable reach. You’ve been underestimating yourself lately and are capable of much more than you think.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People can’t play when they are stressed. Fear limits the range of both imagination and body. Playful moods take hold in an atmosphere of trust and safety.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If you’ve ever gotten to know identical twins, you’ve experienced firsthand the way physicality completely changes to reflect the being inside. Any work you do on your insides will be reflected in your appearance.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll get the chance to show people how you came to a conclusion, or let them know what’s involved in a process you know about. You’ll glean new insights in the sharing.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Writing helps you internalize information. And at an even more primal level, so does drawing. It matters not a bit how good you are at either. Put this useful tool to work to make a change you’ve been thinking about.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.