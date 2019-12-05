ARIES (March 21-April 19). We need each other. We show it in different ways — kind statements, tearful interactions, public acknowledgments — all serving to bolster connectedness and communicate the strength and nature of a relationship.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). While a thing certainly seems acceptable when more people are doing it, this in and of itself shouldn’t factor into a moral- or value-driven decision. The question that really matters: Is it right?
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Because you have invested in another and hold for them an unspeakable depth of love, tears may come instead of words. It speaks not to weakness but to the sacredness of bonds.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). If you stick out as being very remarkable, you’ll either be promoted or, like the tallest flower in the field, cut down. It is better not to attract jealous attention now. Blend and lead from the inside.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your social savvy and your ability to read people will be put to the test with the many opportunities inside this day. You bring up the scene just by being yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You will feel mysteriously compelled to study a person you wouldn’t typically think of as a role model. There’s a quality here that you will absorb, though perhaps it will remain beneath your awareness for a time.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There was a time when you would have endeavored to avoid embarrassment at all costs. Now you don’t worry so much about seeming foolish or being wrong because mistakes are a rite of passage in any worthwhile endeavor.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are many comparisons that aren’t worth making, questions that waste the time it takes to ask them and roads that lead nowhere. You’ll avoid those traps by deciding what you want and going exclusively for that.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Feelings are mysterious, irrational and arbitrary. We want to blame someone for them, but who? Maybe it’s no one’s fault, and neither is it your own. Still, it falls to you to move yourself into a new emotional place.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Love involves sacrifice. Sometimes the sacrifice is a simple matter of accepting who another person is and what they want without trying to influence or control that.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If you’re not getting the kind of attention you need, then figure out how to get it or go elsewhere. The faith of others is crucial to your plans. Without support, it’s too easy to lose faith.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The boundaries and expectations you hold inside a relationship are just as important as the nurturing and affection you give. All of these things will coexist today.
