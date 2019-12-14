ARIES (March 21-April 19). Don’t underestimate the power of lights and music to set the mood of interactions. Movies have soundtracks; why shouldn’t your relationships? And it’s a joy to assemble the playlist.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). To pay attention once is never enough. You want to take in the whole of a person, but that is always changing. And so, you must keep tending to matter. Love grows.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Sometimes it’s easier for you to accept people who are very different from you than it is to accept people who are very similar. You project your wishes or regrets on the latter category, perhaps unconsciously until today.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). This problem you are working on seems like it should be a little easier. The reason it’s not is a matter of positioning. You are an integral part of the mystery you are trying to solve.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The ones who succeed aren’t necessarily smarter, more talented or better looking. They’re not even the ones with the most money. The ones who succeed are the ones who never quit.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your contentment depends on recognizing where people are in their development and setting your expectations along those lines instead of other invented and unrealistic realms.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Take the time to ramble, wander or stroll because that knotty bit of psychology that’s had you so distracted will get all worked out in the rush of fresh air you’re moving through.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The best jobs will be the thankless ones. It is when you’re pretty sure no one cares or notices that you will do the most important work of your soul — the work that’s validated purely by your higher self.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You don’t care as much as the others do about being right or sounding like you know what you’re talking about. Maybe that’s why you’re the one everyone wants to sit next to.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your respect for your elders and mentors has been cultivated over time and is now at a high you may wish you had years ago. Well, no one is born with manners. And now it’s your turn to teach them.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Subconscious tendencies can take years to form and won’t change overnight. It is unloving to require miraculous leaps of yourself. Love yourself as you are, and coax yourself each step along improvement’s path.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re a giver, but it’s OK to make people trade you something, too. In fact, that’s when it will become clear how close or far apart you are on the value assessment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.