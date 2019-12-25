ARIES (March 21-April 19). The beautiful outcomes of the day are a direct result of the energy you bring to the task at hand — easy, relaxed and open-hearted. You wish life to show its sweetness, and it will.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your imagination keeps returning to a scenario, and for good reason. There’s something here you must do! This may involve an attraction, and you’ll likely find out that it’s mutual. What you seek is seeking you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Moments of reflection add to the wonder of the day, as do the hopeful and courageous feelings that stir in you when you think about the future. As for the present, it’s characterized by tenderness.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re feeling open and expressive. Sing out loud, talk to people you don’t know, be a hero to those who need help and a defense for the defenseless. You’ll be on both sides of boundless generosity.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You are more interested in people than in things, and yet you appreciate the care taken in the exchange of gifts and the meaning behind what is opened, often something along the lines of: “I love you. I want you to be happy.”
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Santa Claus visits people once a year, and there are people you see on just about that same schedule. This makes for conversations rich in news and perspective.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Never are the delusions of childhood so prevalently recalled as in the experience of Christmas. The variety of memories, beliefs and misconceptions will be a merriment to share.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It’s not all about the food, but the food does take starring role in the day, and will bring people together, spark conversations and contribute to a feeling of satisfied well-being. Enjoy and celebrate.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You pose challenges to yourself that make the day more interesting to you. You’re gathering intel, collecting sweet moments and noticing things about your loved ones you wouldn’t ordinarily see.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Just as a night of legend was made brilliant by a spectacular star, your time will be lit up by a dazzling culmination of elements including smiles, music and heartfelt rituals.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Children want the days leading up to Christmas to whiz by and Christmas day to last as long as possible. The trick to elasticizing the day is to pour into each moment the entirety of your senses and soul.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Whether you are spending time with people you don’t usually get to see or spreading a little joy to people who need it most, the giving spirit overtakes, resonating with your highest self.
