ARIES (March 21-April 19). Yes, there's a problem, but how do you know if it's yours? Whether you caused it or have the power to solve it is irrelevant. Bottom line: The problem is yours when you claim it.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Avoid rhetorical questions. If it's not meant to be answered literally and it's only stirring up drama, why ask? For instance, a question like "What's wrong with you?" isn't particularly helpful.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). To articulate your ideas well and listen carefully to the ideas of others will be the cornerstone of today's success. By the end of a conversation, you should be as well-versed in the other person's points as you are your own.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Don't be afraid of silence, especially the pauses inside of conversation. It's a good indicator of comfort, confidence and harmony. People are considering one another instead of talking over one another.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Regardless of your role today, you'll approach it like a boss. You'll assess the situation and evaluate accordingly. You'll manage your resources and advise the next move.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It's good to know what you're doing and the effect it's having and then leave it at that without judging yourself. Judgment would take you from the relaxed state of self-awareness to a tense state of self-consciousness.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You want your home to be the hub, where friendships bond and love grows. To this end, the day has a domestic focus on creating comfortable, accommodating surroundings.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). This item has been lingering on your list forever, not because you're lazy but because you're not sure how to tackle it. Alas, there's no perfect way. Just throw yourself into it and you'll figure it out.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Meaningful relationships require compromise, vulnerability and good old-fashioned showing up for people where you wouldn't necessarily choose to go otherwise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Brilliant ideas will pop into your head today, as will untrue and unhelpful thoughts. Now that you're aware of the variety and range you'll be dealing with, it should be easier to tell the difference.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Building muscles is the same no matter which kind you're building, physical, mental or emotional. Each time you push through resistance, you get stronger.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're in the mood to take charge, not because you think you should be the authority but because you want people to feel comfortable, relaxed and included, and you know just how to make that happen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.