ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your desire to obtain worldly success will impress. It’s as though you just don’t see the limits, and therefore, the limits, if they are there at all, don’t pertain to you today.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You wonder how you will accomplish everything on your list. Indeed, it’s not possible for you to do it alone. Break it down into two categories: what is easy to teach and delegate, and what can only be done by you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People want to earn what they get. Don’t offer rewards without considering this principle. Asking people to do something small and easy will be better than giving anything away for free today.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The old saying goes “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” This grammatically incorrect adage will save you time and money today while freeing you to focus on what really is “broke.”
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You call people back when you’re ready to and when you have a reason that’s compelling enough, and this goes both ways. Therefore, you are at ease with the timing of life. It’s something to figure out, not rail against.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll be fired up to make money, and an important deal will come together for you as though it were entirely ruled by your attitude and will. Maybe this is really the case!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You typically think of tackling domestic chores as a means to an end, but today you’ll find that any efforts you make to clean, clear and organize your world will be engaging, interesting and even enjoyable.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your people will be a little like the door to a shop today. You’ll have to push a bit to get in and do some business, but not too hard or too forcefully. Lean in a bit to figure out what’s needed.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There is little that compares to the excitement of someone understanding your value and challenging you to learn and be and bring even more to the table.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You don’t always care about the same things your loved ones do, but today will bring exciting developments in projects of significance to you and yours.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Every bargain you strike involves your end (the one you have complete control over) and theirs (the one up for your influence, reward, bribery, leverage and threats and yet is still ultimately theirs to control).
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Success involves a checklist. The beauty of a checklist is that each item is given equal real estate on the list and you are prevented from missing both the obvious things and the not-so-obvious things.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.