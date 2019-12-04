ARIES (March 21-April 19). Minimalism is a concept that can be taken to any area of your life. Today it could be very effectively applied to communication. Say little, and listen with a filter that tunes out the noise to hear the message.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Though the work that must be done is less than exciting, you’ll find the inspiration to strongly motivate you. It will be given to you, dropped into your path or shown right outside your window.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). These days, if a person clicks and nothing happens, he or she moves on. People don’t want to wait and have been trained away from it. There’s something to gain from being more persistent than the average person.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Make a plan, but don’t then use it like a GPS navigation system where you only turn where it tells you. Instead, use it as you would a paper map — to orient yourself as you journey.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Anthropologists use the term “fight or flight” in describing a primitive human response, though freezing is just as prevalent an option. Recognizing a fear response will help you solve a problem.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Emotional events are events. Even if they only happen inside you, they are happening. An unresolved state of being is like a storm, unpredictable and potentially destructive. It is your duty to tend to your feelings.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It feels like your soul lives in your body. Also, it feels like your soul lives in your soul. You are like an infinite Russian doll with so much outside and inside that you want to connect with others beyond one shell.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Some events cannot be processed rationally, as they were not rational events to begin with. Have faith that it is possible to reverse emotional trauma through the altering of related reactions and perceptions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Wherever you go, you take your 100 trillion cells, not to mention that mysterious energetic field of yours, experienced by all around. So don’t try and live by the creed of “leave no trace.” It won’t work.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You won’t be able to predict how much an interaction means to another person. Even that person will process it differently at different times. In the moment, it has one value — next week, another.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Loving another person comes with responsibilities that include believing, acknowledging and honoring that person. Without evidence that those jobs have been fulfilled, it is only natural the love itself would come into question.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It’s hard to tell whether an emotion is occurring outside or inside yourself, as it seems to be both permeating and radiating. Either way, this is a message telling you to listen up.
