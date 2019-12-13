ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can’t control the weather outside. But by thinking in less dramatic terms, you can influence your internal climate. Take the temperature down a few notches. Keep it comfortable and stable.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The biggest reason for dishonesty is a fear of truth’s consequences. To make it easy for you to be accountable to yourself, take away the threat of self-punishment.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You don’t have to let the little bothersome interferences deter you from progress. Perspectives of time will help you keep relationships in balance. Will you even remember this little issue next week?
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You don’t have to make a move or form a definitive opinion on matters just yet. There’s a lot of benefit from waiting, watching and processing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It takes no effort at all to stay current on the topics that interest you, as all you have to do is follow your curiosity. To stay abreast of a loved one’s interests, too, is an act of selflessness that will repay you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The question will arise as to whether you might be able to handle more than you currently are. To level up, you’ll need more efficient systems. Ask around because knowledgeable friends will help you figure it out.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There is a way of telling a story that is accurate and encouraging, and there is a way that is accurate and deflating. Try it both ways privately and cherry-pick the public message.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). For you, teaching what you know isn’t so much a job as it is a calling. Teaching helps you understand things at deeper levels. Furthermore, it makes you feel very connected to the fabric of existence.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When you can’t quite figure out how to change your behavior or attitude, change your circumstances. What you’re dealing with may not be a lack of willpower; rather, it’s a case of an unsupportive environment.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The extra work you do will bump up your stock. A small rise in value every day will add up to something substantial. Eventually, you’ll be able to trade in on this.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). For many, silence can bring its own kind of chaos. Many are uncomfortable in the stillness and will reflexively fill it with noise and movement. To resist this urge and relax into the quiet will invite restoration.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re willing to consider other sides of an argument, probably because you don’t feel threatened by ideas. You find it pretty easy to respect people, even if you don’t agree with them. Many could learn from you.
