ARIES (March 21-April 19). A conversation doesn’t have to be long to be effective. In fact, the longer it is, the less effective it will be. Think and write about what you are feeling. What is worth expressing here? Choose words very carefully.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Human interaction is hardly ever about what it purports to be about. The puzzle this poses is reason enough for you to slow down and listen closely. Of course, figuring it out also gives you an edge.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It’s as hard to communicate with someone who easily takes offense as it is to relate to someone who readily gives offense. Choose your topics well and tread lightly, and you’ll cross the minefield intact.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Small daily improvements lead to sizable monthly improvements. If you only do 1% better each day on something that matters to you, in 100 days you’ll have completely transformed your skill level.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you can’t see your way forward in the dark, the brightest flashlight in the world won’t do you any good unless it is also turned on. Asking for help today will be like flipping that switch. Let there be light.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There can be many morals to the same story. Your takeaway is going to be different from that of others who lived the same experience. The value of this is something all people set for themselves.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Environments have psychological weight, a fact you’re all too aware of today. Practice emotional safety. Figuratively feel the temperature of a door before opening it, as though bracing for a room on fire.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It is rare to be in a situation where a mentor knows exactly what to do with your talent. You’ll have to figure out quite a lot about yourself on your own. As long as you expect and embrace this, the process will be fun.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The value you give today’s pursuits can be summed up by these words of explorer Dame Freya Stark: “Love of learning is a pleasant and universal bond, since it deals with what one is and not what one has.”
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). People change their minds all of the time, though most prefer to do this privately. Public shifts of thought can be equated to admitting error, which egos of the big and fragile variety cannot abide.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). They really have no idea what it’s like to be you. But before you get to worrying about that, it will be helpful to answer this question: What is it like to be them?
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You know that you don’t yet understand a thing enough to form an opinion, let alone act on the matter. This knowledge is, in and of itself, virtuous. A lesser person wouldn’t even realize the gap.
