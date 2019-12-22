ARIES (March 21-April 19). Noticing is a form of love. Not noticing is more antithetical to love than hate is. Just as love can bond and heal, neglect can cut and wound. Today you’ll notice the quality of attention people give you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Doing things on your own is one of the great joys in life. Discovery is a particularly satisfying subset of the category. To find something that wasn’t in the guidebook can be wondrous.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). To speculate how others are feeling is more helpful than incuriousness, but the most loving thing is to go there and live and fight next to a person to whatever extent you can. Love is in the trenches.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Feelings, like trees, are inherently messy. When trees change, they put things into the wind — pollen, leaves, the scent of magnificence ... It’s a time to consider what your feelings are contributing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). After a few weeks of commanding your days, it’s very relaxing to let the day do what it wants. This is your chance! And if it all culminates into a long nap, more power to you!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There’s an aspirational feeling to the day, like you’re dressed for the party you’ve always wanted to be invited to. Trust that things are happening for you and it’s only a matter of time.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You are the best at being you. Even if they were to try (and they will try because you’re doing something too interesting not to and making it look so good), they wouldn’t come close.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Decide how long you want to devote yourself to a project. If you want it done quickly, go alone. If you want to make this a regular part of your world, go with someone who’s down for the journey.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Looking back, you won’t know how you did it. Looking forward produces a similarly baffling sensation. But it will get done. Action is much more effective than the memory of projection.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You don’t show all you have — you don’t even hint at it! That’s for the new people who don’t know better, or the insecure, or the ones who are fearful they don’t have enough. You play it cool, keeping your assets to yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It’s odd the things that pop into your head — a short interaction with a stranger or a conversation you had a decade ago. Why is this relevant now? Maybe it’s not. Take a breath. Find a focus worthy of you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It is said that the finest inventions are nurtured in hardship. Maybe so, but a lot of great ideas have other roots, for instance in the playfulness of a carefree moment. Your creativity will come without suffering.
