ARIES (March 21-April 19). The great poet E.E. Cummings once said, "I'm living so far beyond my income that we may almost be said to be living apart." You'll sort out a money issue and bring it back under the same roof.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Work is sometimes more satisfying to you than anything an inner circle can provide. This is nothing to regret. Sometimes what you were meant to do happens outside the realm of personal relationships.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It is your sturdy belief that not every sickness needs a doctor, not every quarrel needs a lawyer and not every feeling needs an ice cream sundae. You'll easily prove your heartiness.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It will be helpful to ask what things mean and why they are happening and to ponder the consequences. This gives you far more leeway and is much more interesting than any kind of right vs. wrong judgment.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Whatever stage you're in, you're likely to grow out of it. Let this fact give you permission to celebrate to the hilt or to dismiss events as impermanent, whichever way appeals.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You may as well follow up on your creative urges. They are not going anywhere until you give them legs. After that, they will likely take off. You will give chase, and then you'll both wind up in unexpected places.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You've a long list of things you want to do, and they all take energy. So any measures taken to increase your strength and stamina will serve you over the long haul.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your childlike playfulness will make good things happen if you use them in the right circumstances and with the right people. Test the waters first to see who's game.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There are many emotions that get confused for plans -- anger and hope being chief among them. Achievement depends on actionable steps and measurable results.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The idea that will break someone out of a rut doesn't have to be a good one. In some some situations, any change to disrupt the way things are going is better than doing nothing.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Interactions need a plan. They won't go to script. (How could they when only one person has the script?) But your intentionality will make a positive difference in the way they play out.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Don't accept your fear as a given and permanent fixture of your personality. Fears can be overcome, sometimes instantaneously. To understand, question and manage fear is some of the most important work you'll do.
