ARIES (March 21-April 19). Change can be hard. So when you go through the trouble, you want the change to be for the better, not just for the different. For this reason, you’ll deliberate longer.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). To form a new habit, you must first put your mind to it. Then, you must get your mind out of it. It’s not a mysterious process and doesn’t need a lot of overthinking. Habits are forged in the alchemy of daily practice.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The highway to success, like typical highways, has many exits. You don’t want to get off before you reach yours, but detours happen. Don’t worry too much. Do what you have to do, and then find the entrance and merge right back on.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). There’s not a person walking the earth who is truly heartless, but many hearts seem to be pumping ice water instead of joy. Don’t let that damper your mood. Show them what is possible.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It’s a day of interesting choices. Luckily, you’re in a decisive mode. It’s easy because you know your purpose, and you trust your feelings as well as your ability to find something good in anything you get.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You prefer the truth in the same way a chef prefers sharp knives. They just work better. But they also cut deeper and are more dangerous. With knives and honesty, take a cautious, mindful approach.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Freedom of expression is an overarching umbrella of liberty essential to the evolution of humankind. Exercise yours. No one will know what’s in you (not even you) until it’s out in an expressed form.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are plenty of people doing the popular thing and wearing that with varying degrees of success. Leave that to them while you do what only you can do. Answer the specific, strange, quiet call of your heart.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). One relationship has been taking up more of your time lately, and there may be some jealousy among loved ones over your attention. Handle it now before it blows up into a big deal.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Typically, the early stages of an endeavor tend to be rough. That’s why it’s prudent to keep going and, when you’ve hit your stride, return to the earlier work to update and improve it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’d rather go through a hard time than see a loved one there. All the same, you wouldn’t trade your difficulties, as they’ve made you better. Remember this as you watch your loved ones overcome.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Unmotivated? Blame your environment, specifically the lighting and soundscape. What can you change about this? How can you arrange your space to maximize its potential to inspire you?
