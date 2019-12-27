ARIES (March 21-April 19). Every successful person has a story of pain. It’s what makes attainment worthwhile. While you don’t seek pain, you don’t run from it, either. You learned long ago that the only way out is through.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Announcing your plan is dicey. What if then you don’t follow through? What if telling everyone is so exciting that actually doing it seems far less fun and you lose motivation? Stay driven. Keep your intentions on the down low.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Some of the big thinkers have declared the power of thought immeasurable, while others categorize thought’s usefulness differently, downgrading it from the wisdom of just being. What’s your take?
CANCER (June 22-July 22). In over your head? That’s what those swimming lessons were for. All the same rules apply. Don’t thrash. Make the moves that will get you to the surface where you can float.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Everyone around wants you to succeed. Even the ones who know they’ll be jealous are rooting for you nonetheless. Launch now while the wind is beneath your wings.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your expectations will be revealed through your behavior. They will learn your rules by the reactions you give when your expectations are unmet, met or surpassed.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Changing your learning habits changes everything. Having greater knowledge of an area will allow you to master it and be rid of a certain related problem forever.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Find someone who has danced in this field before and knows where all the slippery slopes, rabbit holes and traps are. Connect; ask questions; request guidance; take a lesson; make a plan.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Some people don’t like it when people tell them more than they wanted to know, but for you it’s pure entertainment. They’ll spill their colorful pasts and secret intentions. Riveting!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You are living a truly interesting life and have interesting things to talk about, although you may not realize it until you have the benefit of contrast. Go forward and converse.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Facts don’t get to be facts just by showing up factually. That’s why publishers, law enforcement and parents of teenagers apply the magic of fact-checking. Apply the same rules to feelings.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You can feel when the energy goes out of a room, a conversation or a task. This is the natural progression, but it’s just as natural for you to drum it back up if that’s what you need to do.
