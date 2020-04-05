ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you follow your own leadership, reward, encourage and treat yourself. The more you reinforce a preferred behavior, the more likely you are to exhibit it.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll ask yourself, “Is this who I want to be?” and then make little adjustments from there to either reinforce your choice or turn it in a new direction.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The sky is not falling. It makes some people feel better to join in a panic, and there’s always one going on somewhere. You can choose to participate in it or not. Do what’s right for you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The only motive to have now is no motive at all. This is a time to be hyperaware of what is so. And if you can love what’s going on, then you’ll be even more powerful in the situation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re thoroughly original. It’s not that you reject the traditional approach or the way most others are doing it, it’s just that you clearly see a way to do it differently.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You will feel compelled to nurture those in need better than you would care for yourself. Why? Step back and challenge yourself to give yourself your highest and best.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re not “too” anything. You’re just right in all of the categories — just right for you, for this time, for the current circumstances. If you want to change something, start by accepting where you are.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Loving is easier than communicating love, which can be tricky, laden in expectation and the pressure to get things right. For today, stop trying to communicate and just focus on loving.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You improve the world by doing as much as you can in the tribes you belong to. If you feel limited by the group, then you’ll join another. Your capacity for friendship and service is bigger than most.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). People don’t generally follow advice, but they don’t have to follow it to be helped by you. Your assistance comes by way of example. You show up strong; they follow suit.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your gift for creating friendships includes an instinct for give and take, an ability to sense underlying feelings, a fun way of communicating and instant affection for unconventional people.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). To recognize when a thing is totally out of your control and act accordingly is good common sense and great leadership. Effective leaders know when to steer the action and when to let go.
