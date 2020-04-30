ARIES (March 21-April 19). There comes a point in every commitment when the newness has worn off and the grind begins. Stop and take a walk up the proverbial mountain so you can look down on this with the benefit of a sky-high perspective.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ve been through challenges that other people can relate to. You’ll notice a recurring theme here. You’ve dared to want more for yourself than was offered. Keep believing you can have that.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Ask a direct question, and then let silence be your friend. When you don’t prejudge or put words in the other person’s mouth, you’ll learn something surprising and useful.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Nothing works with all of the people all of the time. But you’ll learn a few techniques for dealing with people that work with most, especially with traffic. Try something over and over until it becomes natural.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When we believe a thing, it seems like a fact, and when we disbelieve, we assume it’s a theory or an opinion. Your golden move today will be in being slow to decide what you believe. Let all the ideas entertain you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You want to be very aware of your feelings, especially when you’re having a good time. So you prefer to keep a clear head, free of distraction or anything that might dull your senses to the full effect of life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ve an unconventional approach to a very conventional activity. This will be a fun thing to share with others, and you could even become very well-known for it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll give of yourself, and your kindness will elevate anything you add it to. Add it to words to make confidence. Add it to moments to make profound memories.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Sometimes knowing the theory behind a thing can help you learn it more or less completely. But mostly, experience is the best teacher. It puts things not only into your mind but also into your being.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll show up today in a way you can be proud of later when you’re telling the story. These are, after all, notable times. The way you play it will go down in the history books.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Real-life situations can echo digital ones in that a login is often required to get to the good offerings. In today’s case, setting up an account is more a matter of checking all the boxes that tend to the other person’s needs.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There’s no point to interacting on autopilot. Fresh topics, interesting questions and receptive, curious interactions will cause the spark that leads to exciting relationships.
