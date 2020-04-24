ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you feel that a relationship has an imbalance of power, shore up the difference. There are many different ways to account for power and points of leverage that are not immediately obvious.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll fill needs that people didn’t even realize they had. It’s also possible that you create need by providing something very interesting and getting people used to having it in their lives.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’re like a hybrid car today, except you’ll toggle between more than two kinds of fuel to keep your wheels spinning. Energy sources may be emotional, inspirational, nutritional and caffeinated.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Among the most primal body language cues for engendering trust and projecting charisma is the often-overlooked show of hands — open palmed, proving the lack of a rock or spear. Use this and make a friend.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Trying to change too many habits at once almost always fails, especially if the environment stays the same. Your winning move involves taking on one behavioral change at a time.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When things seem harder than they should be, figure out why. Ask, “How can I make this easier?” You might be surprised at how a few decisions can change the whole game.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Don’t ask other people for green lights. Green lights don’t work that way. Usually, they are on timers. And often, when you hit one, you’ll start to hit them all. Or you can always take the back roads.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It’s fortifying to spend time with people who appreciate you or to spend time doing the things that really make you appreciate yourself. The opposite is detrimental.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). As much as you’d like to release something into your past, it’s not going to happen until you’re really ready. Accept your emotions. Feeling them fully is part of becoming ready.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Relationships don’t fix the problems of individuals, though they may distract from those problems or cloak them in a different garb. Each individual must ultimately solve for their own soul.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You sense when people aren’t telling the whole truth, but you often don’t press the issue out of a respect for privacy or a realization that there’s little to gain by making people uncomfortable.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your positive attitude is grounded in this: Everyone is capable of improving. So whether a person is innately talented or disadvantaged is really beside the point and certainly not worth dwelling on.
