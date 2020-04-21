ARIES (March 21-April 19). The habit you’ve been trying to change has served you well for a very long time. You’re probably feeling a little sentimental about it now. Perhaps it shouldn’t be tossed away but gently coaxed out of your life instead.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll be focused on attracting the sort of people who are a good fit for you, a key component of compatibility being their ability to pay the price you charge, which encompasses more currencies than one.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There are some things that people don’t see naturally. They have to learn to see them, or maybe they have to unlearn ignoring them. You’ll become informed, and things will look different to you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). In an oxymoronic statement, Henry Ford wisely suggested, “A business that makes nothing but money is a poor business.” Indeed, you’re looking for a demonstration of heart.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Frustration is caused by unrealistic expectations. Lower the bar a little and see if things don’t get a more manageable. Small steps will take you the same distance as hops and stretches.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll create possibilities for the next person. This is how a legacy is built, with keys made for doors that exist in future realms beyond what you or anyone around you can see.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People have various ways of demonstrating status and power. When they can’t throw a party or call a meeting or assemble a group to witness their work, a different kind of creativity comes out.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Perhaps the high-maintenance person in your life lacks a fundamental understanding of the value you provide. It’s better to surround yourself with people you don’t have to work so hard to please.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Change your environment. Distance yourself from a problem you don’t feel ready to take on. Give yourself time to think and build a strategy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your confidence reads loud and clear. You’ve earned this, and yet you’re not entirely content with it. This is nowhere near your resting place. You’ll continue to flex your skills and improve.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). What things are physically is not as important as what they mean. An object has value because of what it represents in the world, or because of the story you’ve personally attached to it.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The ocean is made in drops. Perhaps you can’t see your contribution today, but the more people you involve, the better your chances of watching this thing rise.
