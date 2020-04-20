ARIES (March 21-April 19). Good drivers don't accelerate while fixated on the rearview mirror. To avoid crashing into something ahead, look where you're going, not where you've been.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When it comes to certain subjects, you don't have to work at loving them. When you're engaged in their practice or study, you naturally radiate joy, as though this is what you were made for.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're trying to accomplish something that requires you to dig deeper into your feelings, behaviors and thought processes. For this reason, ignore all things petty and shallow.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Ironically, if you want peace, you'll have to fight for it. Start with building your defense and erecting protective guards around your peace so it's very difficult for anyone to rob you of it.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). A retreat isn't always fleeing the scene. It can be a strategic move away from potential trouble sources and toward your own essence. Any move toward balance is a move toward strength.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You've taken enough risks to know that if you risk in the same way many times, eventually, you will get comfortable with the very things that once frightened you. This is happening now.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You will wonder how much responsibility you should take for another person's emotions. It depends on what the relationship is. Think of your connection and responsibility levels as commensurate.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Most emotional dynamics are not something to overcome but rather something to accept. It is futile to reject any feeling you're having. Just remember that you don't have to act on your feelings.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You want to make a decision based on your own values and metrics, and others want you to do what works for and pleases them. Do it your way, as a compromise will please no ne.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Everyone is different. You'd be surprised by where the discrepancies lie and how vast they can be. It's best not to assume that others know and understand what comes so easily to you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You know what's at stake and are unsure of how willing you are to risk it. Should you lose, what's your backup plan? Gauge how eager you would be to follow that plan and you'll know your next move.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What goes disguised as a complex and nuanced problem is actually quite simple. It boils down to having the guts to do what falls in line with your own values, regardless of how acceptable that is to others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.