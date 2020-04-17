ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ve been thinking about how to get what you want, and it’s clear you’ll need to make a special request. Timing is everything. It will be better to ask after nightfall or tomorrow.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You are mysterious and all the more attractive for your secrets. You’ll be nudged, and downright bothered, to reveal them. Resist. There’s more power in keeping them to yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll have a heightened awareness of what arises from your subconscious, whether it be in the form of dreams, creativity or the assimilation of subtle clues you’ve picked up along the way.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Life has its own set of navigational rules. To understand it, you have to look backward; to live it, you can only go forward. Also, you can only feel what it’s like to be inside it when you’re standing still.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There was a time you didn’t believe that you could actually change your circumstances by merely observing them differently. Now you believe it, and you do it on a daily basis. Today brings proof.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The messiness of life is the best part. Maybe it won’t make the edit for social media, and that’s why the insider’s view is always the best. Intimacy is about knowing another person’s mess.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It’s like you’re trying to move a couch into a room with a small door. Once inside, everything will work out nicely. But getting through this tight squeeze will take some doing. What needs to be released in order to move forward?
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Visualizing alone can’t make things true, but it can motivate action that feels natural and familiar instead of labored and difficult. As you visualize the future, you lay its groundwork.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The ancients believed that the soul resides in the area between the heart and the solar plexus. The soul fire in you radiates a sense of warmth and anticipation from this space today.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ve been generous and that generosity boomerangs back to you today in the form of unexpected help that allows you to accomplish more than you thought possible.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Why return to projects that were not enormously successful the first time around? You’d rather move on, and move on you will, after a brief bit of business is handled. Dive in and get it done.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Just because something goes unspoken doesn’t mean it’s unspeakable. Words will be like the keys to a cage. You’ll communicate and free yourself.
