More than 130 YMCA of Greensboro volunteers and their families gathered at First National Bank Park on June 2 for a volunteer appreciation event. Attendees enjoyed a cookout and celebrated the Greensboro Grasshoppers’ victory over the Lakewood Blue Claws. Also during this event, YMCA leaders recognized Volunteers of the Year from each branch.
The Volunteer of the Year awards are presented in three categories: Adult Volunteer of the Year, Campaigner of the Year (advocate for the Annual Campaign) and Youth of the Year.
The 2018 recipients are listed here in respective order:
- YMCA Camp Weaver: Jay Easley, Tom McKinney and Jacob Katz
- Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA: Margaret Ryan, Nancy Douglas and Alyson Price
- Kathleen Price Bryan Family YMCA: Keri Burton, Nathan Myers and Jackson Perry
- Alex W. Spears III Family YMCA: Alex Edwards and Kelli Stennett
- Mary Perry Ragsdale Family YMCA: Eric Medlin, Allen Platek and Sarah Eakes
- Reidsville Family YMCA: Jonathan Mirabal, Robert Robertson and Morgan Bailey
- Eden Family YMCA: Jim Burnette, Ann Fair and Terah Magana
The YMCA of Greensboro locations welcome volunteers to assist with membership activities, mentor children in the community, coach youth sports and help with the YMCA National Swim Meet.
For more information and to apply, contact your local branch or visit ymcagreensboro.org.