The YMCA of Greensboro aims to keep the community warm this winter through a blanket drive at their area locations. As a way of saying thank you, anyone who donates a new blanket and wants to join the Y will have their membership joining fee waived. The initiative is running through Jan. 17.

Blanket donations will be distributed to various organizations in the area, including the Reidsville Outreach Center and the Interactive Resource Center in Greensboro, which provides services to people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The association is comprised of one resident camp (Camp Weaver) and eight North Carolina fitness facilities throughout the area, including:

  • Alex W. Spears III YMCA, 3216 Horse Pen Creek Road, Greensboro
  • Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA, 2630 E. Florida St., Greensboro
  • Kathleen Price Bryan Family YMCA, 501 W. Market St., Greensboro
  • Mary Perry Ragsdale Family YMCA, 900 Bonner Drive, Jamestown
  • Reidsville Family YMCA, 504 S. Main St., Reidsville, NC
  • Eden Family YMCA, 301 S. Kennedy Ave., Eden
  • Western Rockingham Family YMCA, 600 S. 5th St., Mayodan
  • Stoney Creek Express YMCA, 954-D Golf House Road West, Whitsett
