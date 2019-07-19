Michael R. Hodgson had tears in his eyes as he watched Neil Armstrong step from the bottom step of the Lunar Excursion Module.
The epic landing of Apollo 11 on the surface of the moon — witnessed by more than 600 million people in grainy black-and-white video — had a special meaning for Hodgson.
At 30 years old, he was one of the lead engineers for the Ground Support Equipment at North American Aviation, which supported the spacecraft Environmental Control System, in Florida.
“At that moment, my thoughts were focused on the monumental event being witnessed by millions of people around the world,” recalls Hodgson, who lives in Greensboro. “I was also acutely aware of the critical tasks still to be performed before the crew safely returned home.”
Frank Thiery also had his eye on the Lunar Module.
He worked on a Grumman Aerospace team that made parts for the module.
“Since he was working the night shift, Frank and his co-workers viewed the moon landing on televisions provided by Grumman in their respective departments,” emailed his widow, Eileen Thiery of Stokedale. Frank died in 2014.
Other local residents recall watching history unfold that night.
“I remember being glued to our color TV at home and being a little disappointed that the moon landing feed was in black and white,” recalls Chris Malone of Jamestown, who was 12 at the time. He later got to meet two of his astronaut heroes.
Steven Sund, then 16, got fired from his fast-food job because he ditched a work shift to watch the landing. He doesn’t regret it.
And Melvina Power of Kimesville still has her original copy of the Greensboro Daily News heralding the moon landing. It was tucked away for posterity and rediscovered when she was cleaning out her basement last fall.
In 1969 I was 12 years-old, growing up in Louisville, Ky., and, like a lot of young kids, was fascinated with anything space related.
Sure, America had astronauts flying to the moon. But my parents in 1969 were expecting company, and that was the big event in our household.
1969 was already a year of wonder to me. I had recently given birth to our first child, Melissa, in June and now a month later, America was ac…
July 20, 1969, I was 21 years old and living in Aschaffenburg, Germany.
I was age 14 and with my parents on a family vacation leaving Tavares, Fla., following a visit to my grandparents. The Apollo 11 mission was m…
In July 1969, I was a junior in high school. I had followed the progress of Mercury, Gemini and then Apollo, which later inspired me to become…
As I watched Neil Armstrong step off the bottom step of the Lunar Excursion Module, I had tears in my eyes.
I was a 20-year-old sergeant in the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam during that period, and on that day, July 20, 1969, my squad…
The moon landing is a very emotional memory for me. I was 27 years old and pregnant with our second child. My husband had finished graduate sc…
July 20, 1969, was very special for three reasons:
On that day, Apollo 11 landed on the moon! It was especially exciting since my good friend Peter and I were on a very large passenger ferryboa…
In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot, walks on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)
In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot, walks on the surface of the moon near the leg of the Lunar Module "Eagle" during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)
FILE - In this July 16, 1969 file photo, from right, Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin walk to the van that will take the crew to the launchpad at Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida. (AP Photo/File)
In this July 16, 1969 photo made available by NASA, the 363-feet Saturn V rocket carrying the Apollo 11 crew, launches from Pad A, Launch Complex 39, at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (NASA via AP)
FILE - In this July 16, 1969 file photo, people watch the Apollo 11 Saturn V rocket launch on multiple TV's at a Sears department store in White Plains, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)
FILE - In this July 20, 1969 file photo, Andy Aldrin, 10, sits on a pile of cordwood in the backyard of his home in Houston while other members of his family listen to the reports of the progress of the Apollo II lunar module carrying his father, Col. Buzz Aldrin and fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong to a landing on the moon. (AP Photo)
This July 16, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows the Earth as the Apollo 11 mission heads to the moon.
This July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows crater Daedalus and Daedalus B, center left, during the Apollo 11 mission to reach the surface of the moon. (NASA via AP)
In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin Jr. descends a ladder from the Lunar Module during the Apollo 11 mission. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)
In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin works on a solar wind experiment device on the surface of the moon. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)
This July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin in the Lunar Module cabin during the translunar coast. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)
In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, the Apollo 11 Lunar Module undocks from the Command Module on its way to the surface of the moon. (Michael Collins/NASA via AP)
FILE - In this July 21, 1969 file photo, U.S. Air Force Sgt. Michael Chivaris, Clinton, Mass.; Army Spec. 4 Andrew Hutchins, Middlebury, Vt.; Air Force Sgt. John Whalin, Indianapolis, Ind.; and Army Spec. 4 Lloyd Newton, Roseburg, Ore., read a newspaper headlining the Apollo 11 moon landing, in downtown Saigon, Vietnam. (AP Photo/Hugh Van Es)
This July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows Buzz Aldrins boot and bootprint during a test of the lunar soil during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity. (Buzz Aldrin/NASA via AP)
In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin Jr. stands next to the Passive Seismic Experiment device on the surface of the the moon during the Apollo 11 mission. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)
This March 30, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows the crew of the Apollo 11, from left, Neil Armstrong, commander; Michael Collins, module pilot; Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin, lunar module pilot. Apollo 11 was the first manned mission to the surface of the moon. (NASA via AP)
In this July 21, 1969 photo made available by NASA, the Apollo 11 Lunar Module ascent stage, carrying astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, approaches the Command and Service Modules for docking in lunar orbit. Astronaut Michael Collins remained with the CSM in lunar orbit while the other two crewmen explored the moon's surface. In the background the Earth rises above the lunar horizon. (Michael Collins/NASA via AP)
In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, flight controllers work in the Mission Operations Control Room in the Mission Control Center during the Apollo 11 lunar extravehicular activity. The television monitor shows astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the surface of the moon. (NASA via AP)
In this July 21, 1969 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Neil Armstrong, Apollo 11 commander, sits inside the Lunar Module after he and Buzz Aldrin completed their extravehicular activity on the surface of the moon. (Buzz Aldrin/NASA via AP)
FILE - In this July 21, 1969 file photo, a family in Tokyo watches TV showing U.S. President Richard Nixon superimposed on a live broadcast of the Apollo 11 astronauts saluting from the moon. (AP Photo)
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 1969 file photo, people line 42nd Street in New York to cheer Apollo 11 astronauts, in lead car from left, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong, traveling east on 42nd street, towards the United Nations. (AP Photo/File)
This July 21, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows Tranquility Base and the U.S. flag from a window on the Lunar Module as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin prepare for liftoff from the surface of the moon. (NASA via AP)
In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin Jr. poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission. Aldrin and fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong were the first men to walk on the lunar surface with temperatures ranging from 243 degrees above to 279 degrees below zero. Astronaut Michael Collins flew the command module. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)
FILE - In this July 24, 1969 file photo, President Richard Nixon gives an "OK" sign as he greets Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Buzz Aldrin in a quarantine van aboard the USS Hornet after splashdown and recovery in the Pacific Ocean. (AP Photo)
Guo JiuLe, 2, of Shanghai, China, reaches for a U.S. flag at the entrance of Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission exhibit at the Museum of Flight, before its opening Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Seattle. The exhibit celebrates the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Apollo 11 manned moon landing on July 20, 1969. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
In this July 20, 2009 file photo, Apollo 11 astronauts, from left, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong stand in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, on the 40th anniversary of the mission's moon landing. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
In this July 24, 1969 photo from the U.S. Navy, Navy UDT swimmer Clancy Hatleberg prepares to jump from a helicopter into the water next to the Apollo 11 capsule after it splashed down in the Pacific Ocean, to assist the astronauts into the raft at right. (Milt Putnam/U.S. Navy via AP)
A spacecraft landing on the moon is projected on the east face of the Washington Monument in Washington, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
The moon is projected on the east face of the Washington Monument in Washington, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
The moon is visible through clouds, left, as an image of a 363-foot Saturn V rocket is projected on the east face of the Washington Monument in Washington, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Neil Armstrong
Armstrong was part of the Apollo 11 mission in 1969 and was the first man to walk on the moon.
He died in 2012 at age 82.
Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr.
Aldrin was the second person to walk on the moon.
He is shown here posing for a photograph beside the U.S. flag deployed on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969.
Aldrin is 89 years old.
Charles "Pete" Conrad
Conrad was the third man to walk on the moon. He did so as part of the Apollo 12 mission in 1969.
He died in 1999 at age 69.
Alan Bean
Bean was also part of the Apollo 12 mission in 1969.
He's shown here at an exhibition of his artwork in Washington on Wednesday, July 15, 2009. The exhibit, "Alan Bean: Painting Apollo, First Artist On Another World," opened at the National Air and Space Museum.
Bean died in 2018 at age 86.
Alan Shepard
Shepard was part of the Apollo 14 in 1971. In 1961, he was the first American to travel into space.
Shepard died in 1998 at age 75.
Edgar Mitchell
Mitchell was part of the Apollo 14 in 1971.
He died in 2016 at age 85.
David R. Scott
Scott walked on the moon as part of the Apollo 15 mission in 1971.
He is currently 87 years old.
James Irwin
Irwin was part of the Apollo 15 mission in 1971. He's shown here saluting after planting a flag on the surface of the moon.
He died in 1991 at age 61.
John Young
Young was part of the Apollo 16 mission in 1972.
He's shown here, left, with pilot Robert L. Crippen at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, in 1979. Young and Crippen piloted the Space Shuttle Columbia on its first orbital space mission, April 12-14, 1981.
Young died in 2018 at age 87.
Charles Duke
Duke was part of the Apollo 16 mission in 1972. He was the youngest person to walk on the moon.
He is currently 83 years old.
Eugene Cernan
Cernan was part of the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.
When leaving the moon, Cernan entered the lunar module after fellow astronaut Harrison Schmitt, making him the most recent person to have walked on the moon.
He died in 2017 at age 82.
Harrison "Jack" Schmitt
Schmitt was part of the 1972 Apollo 17 mission.
He likely took the famous photo of Earth called "
The Blue Marble," although NASA gives credit to the entire Apollo 17 crew.
Schmitt is currently 84 years old.
1969-07-05: Apollo 11
In this July 5, 1969 file photo, Astronaut Neil Armstrong, left, the first man scheduled to walk on the moon, displays a plaque that will be attached to a landing leg of the lunar module descent stage and will be left on the moon by the Apollo 11 astronauts as Col. Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin, center, holds the Apollo 11 insigna at a news conference at the Space Center. Command Module pilot Lt. Col. Michael Collins is at right. (AP Photo, file)
1969-07-12: Apollo 11
The spot on the moon where Apollo 11 astronauts will aim for in their landing in the first attempt by man to land on the moon is pointed out by Rocco Petrone, director of launch operations at the space complex, July 12, 1969, Cape Kennedy, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Kerlin)
1969-07-15: Apollo 11
Flight path graphic of the Apollo 11 mission. Specific date unknown, circa 1969
1969-07-16: Apollo 11
Neil Armstrong waving in front, heads for the van that will take the crew to the rocket for launch to the moon at Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Florida on July 16, 1969. Apollo 11 patch on the door of the van. (AP Photo)
1969-07-16: Apollo 11
The Project Apollo 11 blastoff to the moon from Cape Kennedy, Florida, July 16, 1969. (AP Photo/NASA)
1969-07-16: Apollo 11
People watch the Apollo 11 Saturn V rocket launch on multiple TV's at a Sears department store in White Plains, N.Y., July 16, 1969. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)
1969-07-20: Apollo 11
A view of the Apollo Command Module with astronaut Michael Collins aboard as seen from the Lunar Module, July 20, 1969. Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrin in the Lunar Module have separated from Apollo 11 and prepare to go to the lunar surface. Moon terrain in background is the far side of the moon. (AP Photo/NASA)
1969-07-20: Apollo 11
Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin, Jr., lunar module pilot, descends steps of Lunar Module ladder as he prepares to walk on the moon, July 20, 1969. This picture was taken by astronaut Neil A. Armstrong, Commander, with a 70mm surface camera. (AP Photo/NASA/Neil A. Armstrong)
1969-07-20: Apollo 11
Astronaut Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag deployed on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. Aldrin and fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong were the first men to walk on the lunar surface with temperatures ranging from 243 degrees above to 279 degrees below zero. Astronaut Michael Collins flew the command module. The trio was launched to the moon by a Saturn V launch vehicle at 9:32 a.m. EDT, July 16, 1969. They departed the moon July 21, 1969. (AP Photo/NASA/Neil A. Armstrong)
1969-07-20: Apollo 11
An estimated 10,000 persons gather to watch giant television screens in New York's Central Park and cheer as astronaut Neil Armstrong takes man's first step on the moon on July 20, 1969. The Apollo 11 lunar mission was launched July 16. (AP Photo)
1969-07-20: Apollo 11
FILE - In this July 1969 file photo, Astronaut Edwin Aldrin walks by the footpad of the Apollo 11 Lunar Module. (AP/Photo, NASA, file)
1969-07-20: Apollo 11
This photograph of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong, Apollo 11 commander, was taken inside the Lunar Module while it rested on the lunar surface, July 20, 1969. Astronauts Armstrong and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, had already completed their extravehicular activity when this picture was made. (AP Photo/NASA)
1969-07-20: Apollo 11
A footprint left by one of the astronauts of the Apollo 11 mission shows in the soft, powder surface of the moon on July 20, 1969. Commander Neil A. Armstrong and Air Force Col. Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. became the first men to walk on the moon after blastoff from Cape Kennedy, Fla., on July 16, 1969. They headed back home from the lunar surface on July 21, 1969. The end of man's first voyage to another planet ended with a splashdown 950 miles southwest of Hawaii, thus achieving President John F.Kennedy's challenge to land men on the moon before the end of the 1960s. (AP Photo/NASA)
1969-07-20: Apollo 11
The Apollo 11 Lunar Module ascent stage is photographed from the command service module during rendezvous in lunar orbit, July 20, 1969. The large dark colored area in the background is Smith's Sea. The Earth rises above the lunar horizon. (AP Photo/NASA)
1969-07-21: Apollo 11
American servicemen pause on a downtown Saigon, Vietnam street to read a local newspaper account of the Apollo 11 lunar landing, July 21, 1969. From left are Air Force Sgt. Michael Chivaris, Clinton, Mass.; Army Spec. 4 Andrew Hutchins, Middlebury, Vt.; Air Force Sgt. John Whalin, Indianapolis, Ind.; and Army Spec. 4 Lloyd Newton, Roseburg, Org. (AP Photo/Hugh Van Es)
1969-07-24: Apollo 11
FILE - In this July 24, 1969 file photo U.S. Navy personnel, protected by Biological Isolation Garments, is recovering the Apollo 11 crew from the re-entry vehicle, which landed safely in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969, after an eight day mission on the moon. The first landing of a human being on the moon on July 20, 1969 celebrate its 40th anniversary this year 2009. (AP Photo/File)
1969-07-24: Apollo 11
President Richard Nixon looks at the Apollo 11 astronauts in the isolation unit aboard the USS Hornet after splashdown and recovery, July 24, 1969. The astronauts, left to right, are: Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin. (AP Photo)
1969-07-24: Apollo 11
Apollo 11 crew leaving recovery helicopter, July 24, 1969. (AP Photo)
1969-08-13: Apollo 11
Apollo 11 Astronauts wave from car to cheering New Yorkers during motorcade in midtown Manhattan, New York, on Aug. 13, 1969. From left are: Edwin Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong. United Nations Secretary General U Thant is seated in car, to right of Collins. New York Mayor John Lindsey has head turned, seated below Aldrin and Collins. (AP Photo)
