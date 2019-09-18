ClubFitness Greensboro, a locally owned and operated fitness and lifestyle company, is participating in World Wellness Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21-22, by offering multiple complimentary classes at both the Green Valley and Oak Branch locations, respectively at 1909 Lendew St. and 21-A Oak Branch Drive in Greensboro.
World Wellness Weekend is hosted by the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association to inspire people around the world to focus on wellness and allow fitness providers to connect with their communities.
Classes begin at 8 a.m. both days at the Green Valley location. At the Oak Branch location, classes begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.
