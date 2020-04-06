World Tai Chi & Qigong Day, due to have a celebration hosted by Silk Tiger School of Tai Chi at Lake Daniel Park in Greensboro on April 25, has been canceled.

Visit www.silktigertaichi.com for up to date news on events and videos.

Also, a streaming class is available for viewing at facebook.com/silktigertaichi, with a new class each Thursday.

