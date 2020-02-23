Alyssa Botte, MDiv, MA, LCMHCA at the Memory Counseling Program at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, shares this information about keeping someone living with dementia active and engaged.
Q: How can I help someone with dementia stay engaged? — LT
A: Care partners of persons living with dementia constantly feel the pressure to keep their loved one socially engaged and in meaningful activities. We know this is good for physical health as well as brain health. Yet, when someone is experiencing memory loss or other cognitive difficulties, it can be a challenge to find activities that create connection and joy, instead of frustration and disinterest.
Part of the trouble is when we try to engage with someone with dementia, the impulse is to draw on the past. When we try to start a conversation, we ask questions with right and wrong answers. When we attempt to do an activity, it usually involves a clear sequence of steps that must be followed in the right order (like baking). In this way, many of our attempts to engage them end up focusing on who the person was rather than valuing them for who they are in the present moment. Unfortunately, these types of activities become difficult for people living with memory loss and can lead to frustration, embarrassment or disinterest.
Creating moments of joy for persons with dementia involves cultivating opportunities for failure-free engagement. Not surprisingly, the best “failure-free” activities involve creativity. In the emotional and symbolic arts, there are no wrong answers. There is only imagination. Asking Dad to tell you about his trip to Thailand several years ago will likely cause anger and resentment if he can’t remember. Asking Dad to describe what he thinks Thailand is like or draw a picture of Thailand prompts open-ended conversation and connection.
The key ingredient to success in creating and using failure-free activities is you — the care partner. It takes opening ourselves up to being creative and approaching life from a failure-free perspective. Practicing a non-judgmental perspective can help in being a more adaptable care partner.
The other key ingredient is community. One program that embodies the failure-free mantra is TimeSlips. Created for individuals with dementia, TimeSlips is an improvisational storytelling program done in a group setting. It encourages participants to engage in creative play, using imagination to create stories, and creating connection and social experiences with other group members.
